Jim’s Group branches out with services app

By on
Jim&#8217;s Group branches out with services app

Optus to provide national connectivity.

National home services franchise Jim’s Group has embarked on a significant  IT infrastructure transformation to upgrade job bookings and management and improve its customer and franchisee experience in addition to launching an comprehensive services app, Jim’s Jobs.

As part of the transformation, it has chosen Optus to provide connectivity to its 5000-plus franchisees.

Optus Enterprise and Business will offer over 700 services to the franchisees across 54 divisions, which in turn serve over five million customers. 

“Our franchisees carry their business in their pocket, and we are constantly looking for ways to improve the experience for them and their customers. Optus understands this and they are open to our feedback and queries and support our franchisees through updates and improvements,” said Rocky Aloi, GM, Jim’s Group.

“In our business, it’s crucial that our franchisees are constantly connected to their customers and Optus allows them to deliver that.”

Jim’s Group boasts Australia’s largest franchisee network and allows them to work as  sole-operators or grow to hire their own employees. New franchise owners gain experience through division specific training and focus on Jim’s Group’s high-quality customer service expectations.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
franchisejims groupoptusstrategytelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

Domino's Pizza ends A/NZ CIO search

Domino's Pizza ends A/NZ CIO search
Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs

Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs
Cochlear CIO David Hackshall leaves

Cochlear CIO David Hackshall leaves
IBM Australia lands fresh $725m whole-of-gov deal

IBM Australia lands fresh $725m whole-of-gov deal

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?