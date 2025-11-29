Jetstar cancels flights due to Airbus software issue

By
Follow google news

Could corrupt data being fed to flight controls.

Jetstar has cancelled some of its flights due to a software issue affecting Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft globally, which could lead to corrupt data being fed to flight controls.

Jetstar cancels flights due to Airbus software issue

The airline said in a statement that “some” of its flights would be “unable to depart today” because of the “global Airbus A320 software issue”. 

Airbus said that a recent “event” involving an A320 aircraft “revealed that intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls.”

“Airbus has consequently identified a significant number of A320 family aircraft currently in-service which may be impacted,” the aircraft manufacturer said.

“We acknowledge [this] will lead to operational disruptions to passengers and customers. 

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will work closely with operators, while keeping safety as our number one and overriding priority.”

Airbus said it had requested “immediate precautionary action from operators … to implement the available software and/or hardware protection, and ensure the fleet is safe to fly.”

Jetstar said that in order to “respond to a precautionary action from Airbus, we have cancelled some Jetstar flights.”

The airline said that it would struggle to rebook passengers on other flights.

“For customers whose flights are affected, alternative travel options are extremely limited over the coming days due to high demand across the network,” it said.

Jetstar advised impacted customers to use digital self-service channels such as the website and app rather than call its contact centre.

The airline said it would contact impacted passengers  “to advise of your options including a refund to your original form of payment.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
airbusjetstarsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Make cloud predictable again
Make cloud predictable again
Cut through the SASE confusion
Cut through the SASE confusion
AI Readiness Starts Here: Build a Future-Proof, Value-Driven AI Strategy with Brennan
AI Readiness Starts Here: Build a Future-Proof, Value-Driven AI Strategy with Brennan
Build the Infrastructure for Your AI Revolution
Build the Infrastructure for Your AI Revolution
2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac CEO orders mission to cut wasteful tech spend

Westpac CEO orders mission to cut wasteful tech spend
BoM website redevelopment cost hits $96.5m

BoM website redevelopment cost hits $96.5m
The NRL BI project that accidentally became a product

The NRL BI project that accidentally became a product
BoM never planned to end reliance on 'legacy' site

BoM never planned to end reliance on 'legacy' site
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?