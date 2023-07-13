Jemena upgrades API security

Jemena upgrades API security

As part of app modernisation program.

Gas pipeline and powerline operator Jemena has engaged Salt Security to secure APIs that are making calls for data from its modernised app estate.

The utility is using Salt to discover APIs in its ecosystem, including shadow APIs, gather insights on data being carried across APIs to prevent accidental exposure of sensitive data and exfiltration, and to generate API specifications to streamline the process of documenting APIs and keeping inventory up to date. 

Jemena's cyber security architecture lead Daniel Gordon said in a statement that the utility anticipates a fourfold increase API traffic "in the next year alone", meaning a specific security solution was required.

Salt was brought in under an application modernisation project that kicked off last year.

According to a statement, "the company realised it needed to make API security a key component of the initiative".

