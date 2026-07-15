JB Hi-Fi Group finds new cyber security leader

JB Hi-Fi Group has appointed Kanchana Devi as its head of group cyber security following the departure of Daniel Eastley in April.

Devi announced her appointment in a LinkedIn post which iTnews has verified.

“I'm looking forward to working with talented teams across the group to strengthen cyber resilience, protect customers and business operations, and help enable secure innovation in an increasingly digital native world,” she wrote in the post.

The group is home to the retail brands JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and e&s.

Devi joined the retailer last month after a stint with the University of Melbourne. She has also spent a combined 13 years in various roles with Accenture.

Eastley, meanwhile, was with JB Hi-Fi Group for a bit over two years.

He previously spent over eight years at Australian Red Cross Lifeblood in a variety of infrastructure and security roles.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Eastley has since taken up a CISO role at the Country Fire Authority in Victoria.