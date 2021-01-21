Japan's Nidec files suit against Seagate

By on
Alleges HDD patent infringement.

Japan's Nidec has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Seagate Technology and its affiliates, accusing it of using Nidec hard disk drive motor designs without permission.

The suit was filed on January 18 in the US District Court in Delaware, Nidec said in a statement.

The Japanese component maker wants the court to award it appropriate compensation based on sales made by Seagate, a Nidec spokesman said.

At issue were spindle motor designs used to spin the HDD disk and the base plate the disk sits in, the spokesman said.

Seagate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nidec has about 85 percent of the global market for HDD motors, which are used in computers and other devices including data centre equipment.

Those motors account for around a tenth of the company's revenue.

Tags:
hardware hdd infringement lawsuit nidec patent seagate storage storate

