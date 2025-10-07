Japan's Asahi restarts beer production following cyberattack

At its six Japanese plants.

Asahi Group's beer-making subsidiary, Asahi Breweries, said it has restarted production at its six Japanese beer plants after the group's operations were disrupted by a cyberattack.

The group suspended operations, including order processing, shipping and call-centre functions in Japan, a week ago after a cyberattack caused a system outage.

Production resumed at the six plants on October 2, Asahi Breweries said in a statement, without specifying how much longer it would take to return to full capacity.

The company already restarted shipments of its popular Super Dry beer, and plans to resume shipments of more than a dozen other products on October 15, the statement said.

The disruption has seen restaurants, bars and stores in Japan running low on beer and other Asahi drinks.

The breach is the latest in a series of cyber and ransomware attacks targeting global companies including Jaguar Land Rover.

