Jaguar Land Rover hit by cyber incident

Disrupts production, sales.

Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR's) retail and production activities have been "severely disrupted" following a cyber security incident, the British luxury carmaker said, adding that it was working to restart its operations in a controlled manner.

The company, owned by India's Tata Motors, said it had not found any evidence at this stage that any customer data had been stolen after it shut down its systems to mitigate impact.

It did not provide further details.

Tata Motors did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The disruption adds to JLR's woes after a report in July said it had delayed the launch of its electric Range Rover and Jaguar models for more testing and for demand to pick up.

The automaker is the latest British company to be hit by a cyber security incident in recent months amid a surge in cyber and ransomware attacks globally, as increasingly sophisticated threat actors disrupt operations and compromise sensitive data.

Last month, British retailer M&S resumed taking click and collect orders for clothing after a nearly four-month hiatus following a cyber hack and data theft.

Hackers also attempted to break into fellow retailer Co-op Group's systems in April.

