iTnews to launch the 2025 State of Data and AI report at NEXTDC

By

Breakfast event on July 10th in Sydney – register now.

How are Australian organisations turning artificial intelligence into business outcomes – while protecting the data that powers it?

iTnews will tackle that question at its 2025 State of Data and AI breakfast report launch, bringing together senior technology and business leaders to explore the complex relationship between enterprise data, AI adoption, and responsible innovation.

Launching the latest State of Data and AI report, the forum will unpack how CIOs and their peers are scaling AI across their organisations, selecting the right models and services, and shoring up their security and governance practices in the face of growing risk.

Held at the NEXTDC Sydney Data Centre in Artarmon, the breakfast event features speakers from across sectors including healthcare, government, financial services, higher education and technology, with a series of focused panels and fireside conversations.

Key discussion themes:

  • Scaling AI
    Beyond pilots – how enterprise leaders are deploying AI at scale and measuring impact.
  • Model or a service?
    Guidance for choosing the right AI models or services to match business needs, budgets and risk tolerance.
  • Security and privacy
    How organisations are keeping pace with compliance, safeguarding data and managing ethical risks as AI capabilities evolve.

 

Featured speakers:

  • Kate Carruthers, Head of Data, Analytics and AI, Australian Institute of Company Directors
  • Dr Rachna Gandhi, Group Chief Digital, Data and AI Officer, Ramsay Health Care
  • Andrew Spiegelman, Head of Data & Analytics, Service NSW
  • Kristopher Lopez, Head of Data and Analytics, PetSure
  • Susan Gibson, Head of Data, Analytics and AI, University of Technology Sydney
  • Chris Grisdale, Head of Information Security, hipages Group
  • Andrew Hottes, Chief Digital Information Officer, Cranbrook School
  • Jihad Zein, Global Head of Governance, Risk and Assurance - Group IT, Toll Group
  • Steve Anderton, Head of Digital Solutions, Brennan IT
  • Richard Davies, Regional Lead ANZ, AIRIA

Sponsored by NEXTDC, Brennan and AIRIA, this forum offers practical insights for those responsible for not just enabling innovation – but governing it.

Registrations are now open – express your interest in attending the 2025 State of Data and AI report launch breakfast.

