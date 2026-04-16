iTnews State of Security breakfast roadshow kicks off in Brisbane

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Sofitel Brisbane, 18 June.

Australian security and technology leaders will gather in Brisbane as part of the inaugural iTnews State of Security Breakfast Roadshow, a new event series exploring the changing priorities shaping enterprise cyber strategy.

iTnews State of Security breakfast roadshow kicks off in Brisbane

The event will follow the release of the State of Security report (launching April 30), which explores how organisations are responding to a more complex threat environment, growing regulatory pressure and the operational impact of AI.

To be held at Sofitel Brisbane on 18 June, the breakfast will bring together more than 50 senior IT and security executives from across the public and private sectors for a series of panel discussions and peer-led conversations.

Register your interest in attending here.

The program will focus on three areas emerging as key priorities for security leaders in 2026.

The first will examine how Zero Trust is moving beyond a high-level security framework into a more practical operating model for organisations managing hybrid infrastructure.

Attendees will discuss how identity, segmentation and continuous verification are being implemented across enterprise environments, as well as the organisational changes required to support that shift.

A second discussion will explore data security and AI governance, as organisations face new challenges around how information is stored, accessed and used in increasingly automated environments.

With AI becoming more deeply embedded in business operations, many security teams are being asked to balance innovation with stronger oversight of sensitive data, model usage and compliance obligations.

The third session will look at centralising security information, with leaders sharing how they are consolidating telemetry across security tools and environments to improve visibility and response.

As organisations generate larger volumes of security data, the ability to bring that information together in a meaningful way is becoming a growing operational priority.

The breakfast series has been developed to give security leaders an opportunity to compare approaches with peers facing similar pressures, particularly as cyber strategy becomes more closely tied to broader business transformation.

The Brisbane event forms part of a broader national roadshow that will examine the findings of the 2026 report and how those findings are influencing security decision-making across Australian organisations.

Melbourne and Sydney dates to be announced soon.

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