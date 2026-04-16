iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit heads to Sydney

Following the success of the iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit in Perth, the series is now heading to Sydney, where discussion will turn to the next phase of cloud adoption, and its growing role in enabling AI.

Taking place on June 4 at Ivy Sunroom, the iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit, powered by Microsoft and Dicker Data will bring together senior technology leaders to explore how public cloud is enabling AI adoption, examine approaches to building AI-ready data environments, and unpack the architectural and security considerations shaping this next phase.

With limited places available, register your interest here.

Cloud is increasingly used by organisations as they look to scale machine learning and advanced analytics. But while infrastructure is now widely accessible, many organisations are finding that data readiness is the real constraint.

Fragmented data environments, inconsistent governance and legacy systems continue to limit progress. As a result, the challenge for technology leaders is less about moving to the cloud, and more about making data usable, secure and scalable once it’s there.

This is changing how cloud strategy is being approached. The emphasis is moving beyond migration toward integration - bringing data together across systems, applying consistent governance, and ensuring it can support both current workloads and future AI use cases.

Architecture plays a crucial role in that shift. Designing environments that can support AI workloads requires more than scale, it depends on how data is structured, how access is managed, and how consistently platforms are built across the organisation. Decisions made early can either reduce long-term risk or introduce new complexity.

Security is evolving alongside it. As data becomes more central to operations, organisations are moving toward cloud-native approaches that embed protection across identity, data and workloads, rather than relying on traditional perimeter models.

At the same time, edge computing is becoming more relevant. As AI use cases move closer to real-time, the ability to process data nearer to its source is helping organisations reduce latency and enable faster insights.

Taken together, these shifts point to a broader change in how cloud is being used. The focus is no longer just on adoption, but on how effectively cloud environments can support what comes next.

Find out more here.