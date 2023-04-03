Italian minister says country's ban on ChatGPT is excessive

By on
Italian minister says country's ban on ChatGPT is excessive

Data protection authority concerned about AI privacy.

Italy's deputy prime minister has criticised a decision by the government's Data Protection Authority to temporarily ban chatbot ChatGPT, saying the block over privacy concerns seemed excessive.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy late last week after the national data agency raised concerns over possible privacy violations and for failing to verify that users were aged 13 or above, as it had requested.

The move by the agency, which is independent from the government, made Italy the first Western country to take action against a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence.

"I find the decision of the Privacy Watchdog that forced ChatGPT to prevent access from Italy disproportionate," Matteo Salvini, who is leader of the ruling coalition League party, wrote on Instagram.

Salvini, who also serves as transport minister, said the regulator's move was "hypocritical" and that common sense was needed as "privacy issues concern practically all online services".

Italy's Data Protection Authority declined to comment on Salvini's post.

Since its release last year, ChatGPT has set off a tech craze, prompting rivals to launch similar products and companies to integrate it or similar technologies into their apps and products.

OpenAI, which disabled ChatGPT for users in Italy on the back of the agency's request, said it actively works to reduce the use of personal data in training its AI systems like ChatGPT.

"We look forward to working closely with (the Italian data agency) and educating them on how our systems are built and used," it said.

The ban could harm national business and innovation, Salvini said, adding that he hoped for a rapid solution to be found and for the chatbot's access to Italy to be restored.

"Every technological revolution brings great changes, risks and opportunities. It is right to control and regulate through an international cooperation between regulators and legislators, but it cannot be blocked," he said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
artificial intelligencechatgptstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia, NDIA fell short in $374 million worth of procurements

Services Australia, NDIA fell short in $374 million worth of procurements
NAB brings in payment prompts

NAB brings in payment prompts
Europol sounds alarm about criminal use of ChatGPT

Europol sounds alarm about criminal use of ChatGPT
Endeavour Energy to trim its tech spend post-transformation

Endeavour Energy to trim its tech spend post-transformation

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?