Israeli police under fire over reported use of Pegasus to hack Israelis

By on
Israeli police under fire over reported use of Pegasus to hack Israelis

Parliament to seek an explanation.

Israel's parliament will seek an explanation from police over the force's reported use of a controversial hacking tool against citizens of the country, a senior legislator said.

Without citing sources, the Calcalist financial daily said police have possessed the Pegasus spyware made by Israel's NSO Group - which is now on a US government blacklist - since 2013.

Calcalist said the police used it against targets including anti-government protest leaders, sometimes without the required court warrants.

The report added a new domestic angle to global pressure on Israel following allegations that Pegasus has been abused by some foreign client governments to spy on human rights activists, journalists and politicians.

Responding to the Calcalist report, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said the force had acquired third-party cyber technology, but he stopped short of confirming or denying any usage of Pegasus.

All such monitoring activity, he said in a statement, "is carried out according to law ... (and) for example, in the case of covert listening, a request is filed with a court, which examines the matter".

He denied the newspaper's report that police had used spyware against, among others, leaders of so-called "Black Flag" protests last year that demanded the resignation of then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges he denies.

On Israel's Channel 12 TV news, legislator Meirav Ben Ari said the parliamentary public security committee she chairs would convene as early as next week to question police about the Calcalist report.

"Many members of parliament have approached me today. This is a very disturbing incident, raising concerns about violation of privacy and democracy as a whole," Ben Ari said.

"The police, as they do whenever they come to my hearings, will explain."

NSO said it could not confirm or deny any existing or potential customers.

It said it does not operate the system once sold to its governmental customers nor is it involved in any way in the system’s operation.

"NSO sells its products under license and regulation to intelligence and law enforcement agencies to prevent terror and crime under court orders and the local laws of their countries,” it said.

Last month, a group of US lawmakers asked the Treasury Department and State Department to sanction NSO and three other foreign surveillance companies they say helped authoritarian governments commit human rights abuses.

In November, Apple sued NSO, saying that it violated US laws by breaking into the software installed on iPhones.

NSO has also faced either legal action or criticism from Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Google parent Alphabet and Cisco Systems.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
group israel nso pegasus security spyware surveillance

Sponsored Whitepapers

The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant

Most Read Articles

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work
Signal encrypted messaging app founder calls it quits

Signal encrypted messaging app founder calls it quits
NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom

NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom
South Australian gov issues breach notice to hacked payroll provider

South Australian gov issues breach notice to hacked payroll provider

Digital Nation

Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?