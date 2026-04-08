Iranian hackers' targeting of US critical infrastructure has escalated

Iranian hacking campaigns ⁠targeting equipment used ⁠across multiple US critical infrastructure sectors are escalating in response to hostilities, US cybersecurity, law enforcement and intelligence agencies said.

The hackers are targeting ‌publicly ‌exposed programmable logic controllers and ‌supervisory control and data ⁠acquisition displays, according to the advisory.

The targeted devices are used to interact with or control certain critical infrastructure-related equipment and ​systems, the advisory said.

The hackers are seeking to cause “disruptive effects within the ⁠United States,” according to the advisory.

“In a few cases, this activity has resulted in operational disruption and financial loss."

In some cases the hackers interacted with data ​files in the systems to alter display ‌data, while ⁠also extracting device project data, according to the advisory.

The hacking operations targeted unnamed critical infrastructure organisations in the ‌government services and facilities, water and wastewater systems and energy sectors, according to the advisory.

The advisory was issued by the FBI, ​the National Security Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy ‌and US ⁠Cyber Command’s Cyber ​National Mission Force.

The FBI declined additional comment.