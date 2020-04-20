Iranian army acquires combat capable drones with 1500km range

By on
Iranian army acquires combat capable drones with 1500km range

Manufactured by local industry, universities.

The Iranian armed forces have acquired three bomb-carrying drones with a range of 1,500 kilometres, the country's defence minister Amir Hatami said on state television on Saturday.

The drones could monitor "enemy movements from a considerable distance" and were capable of combat missions, he said at the delivery ceremony in Tehran broadcast on TV.

The aircraft were equipped with bombs and missiles, and they can fly at an altitude of up to 45,000 feet (13,716 metres), he said, without indicating the name of the new drones.

The drones were manufactured by Iran's military industry with the participation of local universities, he said.

Drones are a key element in Iran's border surveillance, especially the Gulf waters around the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's oil supply flows.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have reached the highest levels in decades since the United States killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, prompting Iran to fire missiles days later at bases in Iraq where UW troops are stationed.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
defenceit drone hardware iran

Most Read Articles

Optus looks to 'true 5G' to unseat Telstra in the enterprise

Optus looks to 'true 5G' to unseat Telstra in the enterprise
NBN Co to temporarily cut internet costs for low-income families

NBN Co to temporarily cut internet costs for low-income families
Singapore stops teachers using Zoom app

Singapore stops teachers using Zoom app
NSW coronavirus database tracks cases down postcode-by-postcode

NSW coronavirus database tracks cases down postcode-by-postcode
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

Would you download a COVID-19 contract tracing app developed by the Australian Government?
Yes
No
Maybe
View poll archive

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Move Beyond Passwords
Move Beyond Passwords
Here's the fast, cost-effective way to deploy Single Sign-On for Office 365
Here's the fast, cost-effective way to deploy Single Sign-On for Office 365
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?