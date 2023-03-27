IPH switches to new network infrastructure after cyberattack

By on
IPH switches to new network infrastructure after cyberattack

System functionality restored.

Intellectual property firm IPH said on Friday it has established new network infrastructure and restored key system functionality, a week after reporting a data breach that affected a portion of its IT systems.

The company detected unauthorised access to document management systems last week, which included administrative documents as well as some client documents and correspondence at its head office and two member firms.

IPH said on Friday new systems were now in use by the two affected member firms, Spruson & Ferguson and Griffith Hack.

Sydney-based IPH said it has enhanced network security, adding that it was continuing to work with external cybersecurity and forensic IT advisors on the investigation related to the cyber breach.

Fintech firm Latitude Group Holdings, which also reported a cyberattack last week, had to take its platforms offline after the attack remained active.

IPH and Latitude were the latest to join a host of Australian firms which have reported cybersecurity breaches over the past few months. Experts say this is due to an understaffed cybersecurity industry in the country.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
griffith hackiphsecurityspruson & fergusonstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

ASX re-establishes dedicated CIO position

ASX re-establishes dedicated CIO position
Cybercrime levels prompt Australian Federal Police restructure

Cybercrime levels prompt Australian Federal Police restructure
Accenture trims forecasts, will cut 19,000 jobs

Accenture trims forecasts, will cut 19,000 jobs
Shell Energy Australia's CIO heads to Youi

Shell Energy Australia's CIO heads to Youi

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?