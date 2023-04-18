IPH reveals data breach originated from member firm

By on
IPH reveals data breach originated from member firm

'Limited' data downloaded from Spruson and Ferguson.

IPH said a forensic probe into its data breach last month revealed that a limited set of data, which originated from member firm Spruson and Ferguson, was downloaded by an unauthorised third party.

The intellectual property services provider detected an unauthorised access to its document management system in March, which included administrative and some client documents as well as correspondence at its head office and two member firms.

The investigation further suggested there was no evidence that data stored in any other part of its IT network was accessed by any unauthorised third party during the course of the incident, the company said.

"Based on this analysis, IPH has determined to notify a small number of individuals whose personal information was in the dataset," it said in a filing.

The Sydney-based firm estimated $2 million to $2.5 million pre-tax would be incurred as non-underlying costs in its full-year 2023 accounts related to the incident.

IPH joins a long list of Australian firms reporting cyber security breaches over the past few months, which experts have attributed to an understaffed cyber security industry.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
data breachiphsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

St John Ambulance NSW upgrades IT security

St John Ambulance NSW upgrades IT security
Latitude Financial refuses ransom demand

Latitude Financial refuses ransom demand
MSI confirms cyber attack

MSI confirms cyber attack
Microsoft patches seven critical bugs

Microsoft patches seven critical bugs

Digital Nation

Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?