IPH reveals data breach originated from member firm

IPH said a forensic probe into its data breach last month revealed that a limited set of data, which originated from member firm Spruson and Ferguson, was downloaded by an unauthorised third party.

The intellectual property services provider detected an unauthorised access to its document management system in March, which included administrative and some client documents as well as correspondence at its head office and two member firms.

The investigation further suggested there was no evidence that data stored in any other part of its IT network was accessed by any unauthorised third party during the course of the incident, the company said.

"Based on this analysis, IPH has determined to notify a small number of individuals whose personal information was in the dataset," it said in a filing.

The Sydney-based firm estimated $2 million to $2.5 million pre-tax would be incurred as non-underlying costs in its full-year 2023 accounts related to the incident.

IPH joins a long list of Australian firms reporting cyber security breaches over the past few months, which experts have attributed to an understaffed cyber security industry.