IPH enters trading halt after 'cyber incident'

ASX-listed IPH, which operates a group of intellectual property services firms, yesterday entered a trading halt to deal with a “cyber incident”.

In a brief filing, the company requested the halt “to enable it to manage its continuous disclosure obligations in relation to a cyber incident that IPH has recently become aware of”.

The halt was granted by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and is expected to remain in place until details of the incident are announced this week.

IP firms that sit within the group include AJ Park, Griffith Hack, Pizzeys, Smart & Biggar, and Spruson & Ferguson, as well as an online automated trademark application platform called Applied Marks.

The group is said to employ over 1200 people, mostly in the Asia Pacific region, and it also has a presence in China and Canada.