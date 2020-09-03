Internet companies urge rejection of new social media regulations

By on
Internet companies urge rejection of new social media regulations

Could narrow their ability to remove "objectionable" content.

A group representing major internet companies including Facebook, Amazon and Google has urged the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reject a Trump administration bid to narrow the ability of social media companies to remove objectionable content.

The Internet Association said in a filing that the Trump administration petition filed in August seeking new rules "is misguided, lacks grounding in law, and poses serious public policy concerns."

It said new FCC rules could result in a loss of legal protections for removing "fraudulent schemes, scams, dangerous content promoting suicide or eating disorders to teens, and a wide range of other types of 'otherwise objectionable' content."

The Consumer Technology Association, which represents companies like IBM, Microsoft and Sony, also blasted the effort, saying it would "make compliance all but impossible."

"It is shocking that our own government would seek to undermine a law that has led to unprecedented American innovation, with massive benefits for our consumers and economy," said Michael Petricone, a CTA official.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai dismissed calls from the two Democrats on the agency's five-member commission to reject the petition without public comment. He has declined comment on the petition's merits.

President Donald Trump directed the Commerce Department to file the petition after Twitter Inc in May warned readers to fact-check his posts about unsubstantiated claims of fraud in mail-in voting.

Facebook , Twitter and Google's YouTube earlier pulled a post by Trump for violating their COVID-19 misinformation policies.

The petition asks the FCC to limit protections for social media companies under Section 230, a provision of the 1996 Communications Decency Act that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users and allows them to remove lawful but objectionable posts.

AT&T did not take a position on what action the FCC should take but said in comments "we support the growing consensus that online platforms should be more accountable for, and more transparent about, the decisions that fundamentally shape American society today."

Trump, a Republican running for re-election, has repeatedly expressed anger at social media companies.

In August, the White House abruptly pulled the nomination of FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly for a new term just days after he questioned the effort to regulate social media companies' editorial decisions.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
blocking content objectionable removal telco/isp us

Most Read Articles

Over 54,000 scanned NSW driver's licences found in open cloud storage

Over 54,000 scanned NSW driver's licences found in open cloud storage
Ex-Cisco engineer deleted 456 VMs for WebEx Teams after exit

Ex-Cisco engineer deleted 456 VMs for WebEx Teams after exit
AusPost parcel tracking tool outage enters day two

AusPost parcel tracking tool outage enters day two
Telstra, Optus, TPG and Dodo left some customers 'high and dry' in NBN migration

Telstra, Optus, TPG and Dodo left some customers 'high and dry' in NBN migration
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?