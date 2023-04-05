International law enforcement seizes dark web market

By on
International law enforcement seizes dark web market

Genesis Market now controlled by FBI.

International law enforcement agencies have seized a dark web marketplace popular with cybercriminals, according to a notice posted to the site on Tuesday.

A banner plastered across Genesis Market's site said domains belonging to the organization had been seized by the FBI. Logos of other European, Canadian, and Australian police organizations were emblazoned across the site as well, along with that of cybersecurity firm Qintel.

The FBI and Qintel did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Britain's National Crime Agency - whose logo was also on the site - confirmed it was "participating in an international law enforcement operation targeting cyber criminals" but said it would not offer any further comment ahead of an announcement planned for Tuesday.

Reuters could not immediately locate contact details for the Genesis Market's administrators.

The FBI seemed eager for information about them as well, saying in its seizure notice that anyone who had been in touch with them should "Email us, we're interested."

Genesis specialised in the sale of digital products, especially "browser fingerprints" harvested from computers infected with malicious software, said Louise Ferrett, an analyst at British cybersecurity firm Searchlight Cyber.

Because those fingerprints often include credentials, cookies, internet protocol addresses and other browser or operating system details, they can be used by criminals to bypass anti-fraud solutions such as multi-factor authentication or device fingerprinting, she said.

The site had been active since 2018.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
digital & disruptiongenesisgenesis marketsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems

Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems
Wi-Fi protocol vulnerability allows traffic decryption

Wi-Fi protocol vulnerability allows traffic decryption
Microsoft introduces AI-powered cyber security assistant

Microsoft introduces AI-powered cyber security assistant
Medibank shareholders launch class action

Medibank shareholders launch class action

Digital Nation

Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?