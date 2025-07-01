International Criminal Court hit by cyber attack

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has revealed it detected a "new, sophisticated and targeted" cybersecurity incident late last week, adding it has now been contained.

The incident was the second of its type against the ICC in recent years, it said in a statement.

In 2023, the ICC announced it had been hacked, and the court struggled with the aftermath for weeks as it was disconnected from most systems that can access the internet.

Details of that attack and who was behind it were never made public. The court also did not give any more details on the latest cybersecurity incident.

The ICC recently issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin on suspicion of deporting children from Ukraine.

Neither Russia nor Israel, which has also received a warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu related to the crisis in Gaza, is a member of the court, and both deny the accusations and reject ICC jurisdiction.