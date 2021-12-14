Intel's first foray into the metaverse will be software to use others' chips

By on
Intel's first foray into the metaverse will be software to use others' chips

Pledges to open source much of the code.

In their first public comments on its strategy for tapping into the "metaverse," Intel executives said the firm is working on software that will help laptops tap into computing power from other devices, including chips from its rivals.

While the definition of "metaverse" is broad, it generally refers to immersive virtual worlds that will be accessed via the internet and a variety of devices, like virtual reality headsets.

The trend is expected to require vastly more computing power, and firms like Nvidia, which makes chips and software used to construct the virtual world, and Qualcomm, which makes chips used in virtual reality headsets, have both gained value in recent months on investor enthusiasm about the metaverse.

At a news conference after a presentation at the RealTime Conference on metaverse technologies, Raja Koduri, head of Intel's accelerated computing systems and graphics group, said the company's first technology push into the metaverse will be software that helps devices take advantage of computing power that already exists and is unused.

For example, if a gamer is playing a graphics-heavy title on a laptop that would tax the system's chips but has an unused gaming PC in another room, the software could detect the spare power sitting idle on the PC and tap into it over a home network to make the laptop game run better.

Koduri said the software will work with chips from competitors.

The software is designed to solve technical challenges for users, and not just to generate major revenue for Intel. Some of it will be shared, Koduri said.

"The way we are architecting all the layers is that it is going to work with everybody's hardware, as long as they are on industry standard specifications," Koduri told reporters.

"There'll be a lot of open sourcing involved with everything that we build."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardware intel metaverse software

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Events

Most Read Articles

AFP, Vic Police and Illion requested Victorian QR code data

AFP, Vic Police and Illion requested Victorian QR code data
Critical 'Log4Shell' RCE zero-day exploited in large numbers

Critical 'Log4Shell' RCE zero-day exploited in large numbers
Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users

Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users
Service NSW goes 100 percent AWS for digital products

Service NSW goes 100 percent AWS for digital products

Digital Nation

Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?