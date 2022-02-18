Intel would participate in consortium to invest in ARM, says CEO

Pat Gelsinger considers options for UK chip-maker

Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger on Thursday told Reuters that Intel would be interested in participating if a consortium emerges to own the British semiconductor and software design company ARM.

He said there had been talk in the industry about forming a consortium even before Nvidia proposed to buy ARM from SoftBank. That deal, valued at up to US$80 billion (A$111 billion), officially collapsed last week. SoftBank cited regulatory hurdles and said it will seek to list the company.

Gelsinger said Intel would be happy to see ARM do an IPO or be owned by a consortium.

"We're not big users of ARM, but we do use ARM. We're going to get to be bigger users of Arm as we make it part of our IFS (foundry business) agenda as well," he told Reuters on the sidelines of Intel's Investor Day.

"So if a consortium would emerge, we would probably be very favorable to participate in it in some manner."

He also said that the acquisition of Tower Semiconductor would not change Intel's European investment plans.

Earlier this week Intel announced it is buying Israeli chipmaker Tower for US$5.4 billion, giving it access to more specialized production as it positions to take advantage of soaring semiconductor demand.

