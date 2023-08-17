Intel, Tower terminate US$5.4 billion deal

Intel and Israeli contract chipmaker Tower Semiconductor's proposed US$5.4 billion ($8.4 billion) deal has been mutually terminated as they were unable to get timely regulatory approvals.

Intel, which had decided to buy Tower last year, will pay a termination fee of US$353 million to the latter, the company said in a statement.

Tower and Intel did not provide details on the regulatory approvals.

Reuters reported late on Tuesday that Intel would drop the deal once their contract expired without regulatory approval from China.

"After careful consideration and thorough discussions and having received no indications regarding certain required regulatory approval, both parties have agreed to terminate their merger agreement having passed the August 15, 2023 outside date," Tower Semiconductor said in a statement.

The development underscores how tensions between the United States and China over issues including trade, intellectual property and the future of Taiwan are spilling over into corporate dealmaking, especially when it comes to technology companies.

Last year, DuPont De Nemours scrapped its US$5.2 billion deal to buy electronics materials maker Rogers after delays in securing approval from Chinese regulators.

Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger had said he was trying to get the Tower deal approved by Chinese regulators and had visited the country as recently as last month to meet with government officials.

But Gelsinger also said Intel was investing in its foundry business, which makes chips for other companies, irrespective of the Tower deal.

In June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Intel had agreed to spend US$25 billion on a new factory in Israel, the largest-ever international investment in the country.

Investors had given up hope on the Tower deal as a result.

In the second quarter, Intel's foundry business reported revenue of US$232 million, up from US$57 million a year earlier, as it made advances on rivals such as industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

The rise in foundry sales came from "advanced packaging," a process in which Intel can combine pieces of chips made by another company to create a more powerful chip.

Demand for Intel's chips has cooled after two years of strong growth driven by remote work during the pandemic, leading the chipmaker to turn to cost cuts.

It has committed to trimming US$3 billion in costs this year, with an aim of saving between US$8 billion and US$10 billion by the end of 2025.