Intel seeks hundreds of millions in interest from EU

US chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros (A$896.5 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06 billion euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed.

Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases.

Judges said late payment of interest will itself incur interest as well.

In its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court Intel said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

The Commission returned A$1.7 billion to Intel after its court defeat in January this year.

Intel said its claim is based on an interest rate equivalent to the European Central Bank's refinancing rate of 1.25 percent beginning from May 2009, and that this should be increased to 3.5 percent from August 2009 to February this year when the EU repaid the company fine, minus 38 million euros in an interest amount paid to Intel by the Commission.