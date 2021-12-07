Intel reportedly to list shares in self-driving car unit Mobileye

By on
Intel reportedly to list shares in self-driving car unit Mobileye

Could value the unit at more than $71 billion.

Intel is planning to publicly list shares in its self-driving-car unit Mobileye, which could value the unit at more than US$50 billion (A$71 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

However, there are no guarantees Intel will ultimately follow through with an offering, the report said, adding that the announcement is expected as soon as this week.

Intel declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Intel, the largest employer of Israel's high tech industry with nearly 14,000 workers, bought Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for US$15.3 billion in 2017.

The deal put the US chipmaker into direct competition with rivals Nvidia and Qualcomm to develop driverless systems for global automakers.

Mobileye, founded in 1999, has taken a different strategy from many of its self-driving car competitors, with a current camera-based system that helps cars with adaptive cruise control and lane change assistance.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
car intel listing mobileye selfdriving shares software

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Events

Most Read Articles

Perth Mint CIO leaves after five months

Perth Mint CIO leaves after five months
Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users

Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users
Microsoft becomes 'certified strategic' cloud provider

Microsoft becomes 'certified strategic' cloud provider
Aussie Broadband makes formal $344m bid for Over The Wire

Aussie Broadband makes formal $344m bid for Over The Wire

Digital Nation

Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?