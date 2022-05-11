Intel launches new AI chips

By on
Intel launches new AI chips

Challenges Nvidia's market.

Intel has launched a new chip called Gaudi2 focused on artificial intelligence computing, as the chip manufacturer makes a bigger push into the AI chip market currently dominated by Nvidia.

Gaudi2 is the second generation processor by Habana Labs, an Israeli AI chip startup Intel bought in late 2019 for about US$2 billion (A$2.9 billion).

AI chip startups have been getting huge investments in recent years as AI computing is one of the fastest growing areas for data centres.

Prying market share away from Nvidia has been a challenge as many AI researchers and companies have been accustomed to using Nvidia’s software platform CUDA.

So in addition to new chips for AI computing, Intel told Reuters it has been focusing on its software development.

“CUDA is not a moat that Nvidia can really stand on for long,” said chief business officer at Habana Labs Eitan Medina, adding that Intel’s software platform is open standard, free to download and use from GitHub, the software development site.

“Now the question is who can do the work efficiently?”

Medina said the Gaudi2 was twice as fast as Habana's previous AI chip and manufactured at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s 7-nanometer transistor technology from 16-nanometers previously. Generally the smaller the transistor size, the faster and more powerful the chip is.

Intel also launched a new chip called Greco for inferencing work: taking an AI algorithm and making a prediction or identifying an object.

Sandra Rivera, who heads Intel's data centre and AI, said the AI chip market is estimated to grow some 25 percent a year in the next five years to reach around US$50 billion.

"We intend to invest and innovate to lead this market,” she said, adding that increasingly the investments will be in software, both for expanding Intel's team and buying other companies.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aichipsgaudi2hardwareintelnvidia

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

ANZ proposes restructure to help digital efforts

ANZ proposes restructure to help digital efforts
Macquarie Bank creates a broker portal on Salesforce

Macquarie Bank creates a broker portal on Salesforce
TfNSW hit by second cyber attack in less than 18 months

TfNSW hit by second cyber attack in less than 18 months
Federal Court puts cyber security onus on financial services firms

Federal Court puts cyber security onus on financial services firms

Digital Nation

Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?