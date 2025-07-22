Intel CEO says company will make GPUs

By
Hires lead executive.

⁠Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said ‌the company ⁠plans ‌to build ‍graphics ⁠processing units (GPUs), the category of chip popularised by ‍Nvidia.



Speaking at an artificial intelligence conference ‌in San Francisco hosted by Cisco Systems, Tan said the company has already hired an executive to lead the GPU effort.

"I just hired the chief ‌GPU architect, and ‌he's very good. I'm very delighted he ‌joined me, and it takes some persuasion," ​Tan said.

GPUs are a key processor used to power artificial intelligence workloads.


