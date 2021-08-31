Instagram to require users to share their birthday

By on
Instagram to require users to share their birthday

Amid youth safety push.

Instagram will begin requiring users to confirm their birthdays as part of an effort to create new safety features for young people, the Facebook-owned social media app said.

Instagram has explored building a version of its app for kids under the age of 13, prompting US lawmakers to urge Facebook to drop the plans, saying the social media company "has a clear record of failing to protect children on its platforms."

Instagram said in a blog post it will use the information to "ensure we provide the right experiences to the right age group."

Last month, the company said it would default users under 16 to a private account when they join the platform.

The app said it will ask users for their birthdays when they open Instagram and then to show several pop-up notifications if the user does not enter their birthday.

At some point, users will be required to submit their birth date to continue using the app, Instagram said.

The changes will only affect Instagram users who have not previously shared their birthday on the app.

Instagram added it was aware that some users might enter a false birth date and said it was developing new technology to address such issues.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
birthday date instagram privacy safety security software users young

Sponsored Whitepapers

Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams

Events

Most Read Articles

Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers

Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers
Service NSW rolls out MFA to 95 percent of externally-facing systems

Service NSW rolls out MFA to 95 percent of externally-facing systems
NBN price model re-negotiators reduce options from three to two

NBN price model re-negotiators reduce options from three to two
Triple Zero call tracking tech now deployed Australia-wide

Triple Zero call tracking tech now deployed Australia-wide

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?