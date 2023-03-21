Impact of Latitude Financial cyber attack likely to spread

Latitude Financial has warned that the number of customers affected by an ongoing cyber attack could continue to rise.

The company said [pdf] it has isolated some of its systems and taken them offline to thwart further attacks.

"Because the attack remains active, we have taken our platforms offline and are unable to service our customers and merchant partners," it said.

"We cannot restore this capability immediately, however we are working to do so gradually over the coming days and ask our customers for their continued patience.

"Our restoration of these services is aligned to our forensic review."

As a result, Latitude Financial said it is not onboarding any new customers to its financial services.

The company said that of a total of 330,000 customers and applicants affected, 96 percent of the information stolen was copies of drivers’ licenses, or drivers' licence numbers.

Less than four percent was passport information, and less than one percent was Medicare numbers, Latitude said.

“As our review deepens to include non-customer originating platforms and historical customer information, we are likely to uncover more stolen information affecting both current and past Latitude customers and applicants," the company said.

"We will provide a further update when we have more information to share."

Latitude Financial started contacting affected customers yesterday, “having already written to all our customers on Thursday March 16”.

The firm has engaged IDCARE to support impacted customers, and has established dedicated contact centres in Austraia and New Zealand to field customer queries.

It has also notified its insurers of the incident, and said it is still assessing the cost.