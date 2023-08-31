iCare signs off $60 million for application development

By

Five-year refresh of insurance scheme software.

Five companies are to share nearly $60 million in application development work for iCare NSW, under an application development panel contract worth an estimated $305 million by June 2026.

iCare signs off $60 million for application development

Earlier this week, iCare published the standing offer notice for an application development panel, comprising Accenture, Adactin Group, Infosys, Cognizant, Deloitte, and Hyland Australia.

Five of those – Adactin Group, Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, and Deloitte – also received equal contracts of $11.9 million for work on the panel.

Hyland took home a smaller contract worth $1.7 million.

The contract notices describe the work only as “managed and outsourced services”.

A spokesperson for iCare said the organisation “undertook an open market engagement to establish a panel of IT vendors that could provide application development services on an as-needed basis over five years.

“This competitive process ensures services are available to support IT systems across iCare’s eight different insurance schemes," the spokesperson said.

The establishment of the panel does not represent a commitment “to engage any of the vendors or any minimum spend over the term of the contracts."

The spokesperson described the $350 million as a “generic estimate of the total contract value,” which “will be updated based on actual spending with each vendor.”

Earlier this year, iCare signed Capgemini for a $38 million project to build a claims management system on AWS, using software from Guidewire, in spite of criticism of its previous dealings with Capgemini.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
icaresecuritystrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users

Most Read Articles

Data breach could cost Medibank $35 million in 2024

Data breach could cost Medibank $35 million in 2024
Qantas outlines tech transformation targets for next two years

Qantas outlines tech transformation targets for next two years
Wesfarmers goes deeper into AI and digital

Wesfarmers goes deeper into AI and digital
RBA says central digital currency "likely to be some years away"

RBA says central digital currency "likely to be some years away"

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?