iCare signs Capgemini for $38 million claims system

Capgemini has scored another $38 million of software-based work from NSW' workers’ compensation insurer iCare.

The contract, published last week, is for software from Guidewire Software, with Amazon Web Services named as a subcontractor.

The new contract is for a cloud-hosted system to support iCare’s Home Building Compensation Fund (HBCF), and covers claims, policy, and billing.

The original tender noted that the previous system had reached end-of-life and was already operating under extended warranty.

iCare has faced criticism over previous Capgemini procurements.

In May 2021, a review of a $260 million claims and billing platform said iCare ran an “unreasonably short tender” that appears to have had a “predetermined outcome”.

That approach to market was only open for 17 days in 2015, after a five-day registration period earlier that year.

That project, for a nominal insurer single platform (NISP), was described as “symptomatic” of iCare’s “sloppy procedures and culture” by retired NSW supreme court judge Robert McDougall.

The new HBCF tender opened in December 2021 and closed in February 2022, and the contract runs from February 2023 to February 2031.