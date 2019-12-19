IBM's new battery design taps seawater as alternative mineral source

By on
IBM's new battery design taps seawater as alternative mineral source

Requires no cobalt, as the race to find alternative sources to the expensive mineral intensifies.

International Business Machines Corp on Wednesday said it has come up with a new battery technology that uses materials extracted from seawater and requires no cobalt, as the race to find alternative sources to the expensive mineral intensifies.

IBM said it has partnered with the research wing of Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz, battery electrolyte supplier Central Glass, and battery manufacturer Sidus for the commercial development of the new design.

"The goal would be, within a year or so, to have the first working prototype (of the battery)," said Jeff Welser, vice president at IBM Research.

IBM may not necessarily end up making a product using the design, Welser added.

The move comes as top battery makers are scrambling to reduce cobalt content in lithium-ion batteries, and as the expansion of the electric vehicle market is expected to result in shortages of the mineral mainly found in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

IBM said its technology has proven to outperform lithium-ion batteries in cost, charging time, and energy efficiency.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
benchmarking change hardware ibm

Most Read Articles

Coles stands up SAP S/4 HANA finance core in five months

Coles stands up SAP S/4 HANA finance core in five months
TPG 'contemplates' future of sub-$60 NBN plans

TPG 'contemplates' future of sub-$60 NBN plans
Google tries to smash smishing in Messages

Google tries to smash smishing in Messages
The tech giants that paid no Aussie tax last year

The tech giants that paid no Aussie tax last year
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?