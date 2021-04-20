IBM returns to sales growth on cloud strength

IBM returned to sales growth in the first quarter after a year of declines and beat Wall Street targets, boosted by its bets in the high-margin cloud computing business.

Finance chief James Kavanaugh said cloud spending by clients in retail, manufacturing and travel industries in the United States was picking up after the initial pandemic-driven slump.

Sales from its cloud computing services jumped 21 percent to US$6.5 billion A$8.4 billion) in the quarter.

The 109-year-old firm is preparing to split itself into two public companies, with the namesake firm narrowing its focus on the so-called hybrid cloud, where it sees a US$1 trillion market opportunity.

Big Blue recorded a sales decline in global technology services, its largest unit, but that was largely offset by a rise in revenue in the remaining three units, including a surprise growth in the business that hosts mainframe computers.

Mainframe saw strong traction from the financial services industry, where its banking clients shopped for more capacity as trading volumes soared during the retail trading frenzy, CFO Kavanaugh said.

Total revenue rose nearly one percent to US$17.73 billion in the quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of US$17.35 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to US$955 million in the quarter ended March 31, from US$1.18 billion a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.77 per share, beating market expectation of US$1.63.