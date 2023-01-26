IBM reports highest annual revenue growth in a decade

By on
IBM reports highest annual revenue growth in a decade

Optimisation drives customer spend.

IBM reported its highest annual revenue growth in a decade and beat Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter as more businesses looked to optimise their operations and save costs amid an economic downturn.

The IT software and consulting company also forecast annual revenue growth in the mid-single digits on constant currency terms, weaker than the 12 percent it reported for 2022 but in line with mid-term targets announced in 2021.

Analysts have raised concerns if IBM would be able to deliver on that considering the turbulent macroeconomic backdrop.

Big Blue's forecast for slower growth comes after a boom over the pandemic when companies splurged on digitising their operations.

Now, rising borrowing costs and recession fears are forcing businesses to tighten spending.

IBM in October flagged softness in new bookings in Western Europe while peer Accenture also noted weakness in its consulting business.

Cognizant Technology Solutions in November cut its 2022 forecast due to a pullback in contracts.

Still, IBM chief financial officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters that the company is seeing its consulting business grow in terms of cloud spending.

Its deal signings doubled in 2022 for setting up services with hyperscaler partners such as Amazon.com's AWS and Microsoft's Azure, he said.

"I can't stress that enough ... enterprise clients are looking at how they can better optimise their application portfolio and consumption requirement."

Analysts also expect digitisation and cloud-related contracts to stay more resilient than other IT projects.

IBM's full-year revenue grew 5.5 percent to US$60.53 billion (A$85.21 billion) thanks to its shift to the so-called "hybrid cloud" strategy - where the company helps clients set up their own data centers and use leased computing resources.

Its hybrid cloud revenue rose two percent to US$6.3 billion in the reported quarter.

The 110-year old company, which makes more than half of its revenue outside the United States, said it expects a neutral foreign exchange impact on its business this year as the US dollar weakens.

It booked a forex hit of more than US$1 billion during the fourth quarter.

Total revenue growth was flat at US$16.69 billion in the quarter ended December 31, compared with analysts' estimates of US$16.40 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
ibmsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

NAB nears end of large-scale contact centre re-platforming

NAB nears end of large-scale contact centre re-platforming
Scytl asks NSW to 'study' Swiss e-voting intrusion test

Scytl asks NSW to 'study' Swiss e-voting intrusion test
SA gov to deploy patient reported measures platform

SA gov to deploy patient reported measures platform
Australia Post experiences online services outage

Australia Post experiences online services outage

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?