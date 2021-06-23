IBM expands whole-of-government deal with NSW

Says deal will streamline access.

The NSW government has renewed and expanded its long-standing agreement with IBM, offering departments and agencies a more streamlined approach to sourcing technology and services.

The vendor revealed the revised whole-of-government agreement on Wednesday, which it said was designed to deliver cost savings to the NSW government over the next three years.

The agreement covers all IBM products and services, according to the NSW government’s tendering website, including hardware, cloud, software and services.

IBM said the agreement would “provide a more streamlined process for agencies to access emerging technology”, making specific mention of IBM hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and security.

IBM Garage – essentially a network of physical hubs aimed at helping customers quickly turn ideas into products – will also be available to “accelerate innovation and advance workforce skills”, it said.

iTnews has contacted IBM for additional information.

IBM supports a number of departments and agencies across the government’s nine clusters, including NSW Police and Transport for NSW.

IBM’s Australia and New Zealand managing director Katrina Troughton said the partnership would help foster a culture that advances the skills profile of the state and create job opportunities.

“After more than 30 years of working with the NSW government, this is an important milestone for our relationship and we look forward to collaborating on solutions that impact the lives of the more than eight million people who call NSW home,” she said.

The contract was signed in March 2021.

IBM is one of several tech giants to hold a whole-of-government agreement with the NSW government, with the others being Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce.

The NSW government also has specific cloud purchasing arrangement (CPA) contracts with Vault Systems, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

