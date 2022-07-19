IBM beats quarterly revenue estimates

By on
IBM beats quarterly revenue estimates

Warns of forex hit.

IT hardware and services company IBM beat quarterly revenue expectations but warned that the hit from forex for the year could be about US$3.5 billion (A$5.1 billion) due to a strong dollar.

A hawkish US Federal Reserve and heightened geopolitical tensions have driven gains in the dollar against a basket of currencies over the last year, prompting companies with sizeable international operations, including Microsoft and Salesforce, to temper expectations.

IBM now expects a foreign exchange hit to revenue of about six percent this year, chief financial officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters. It had previously forecast a three-to-four percent hit.

Second-quarter revenue was hurt by US$900 million due to a stronger US dollar, Kavanaugh said.

Typically, a stronger dollar eats into the profits of companies that have sprawling international operations and convert foreign currencies into dollars.

However, strong demand at its consulting and infrastructure businesses helped IBM post second-quarter revenue of US$15.54 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$15.18 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

IBM sees revenue growth continuing, including in regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific, despite geopolitical turmoil and inflationary pressures, Kavanaugh said, echoing words of peer Accenture, which had last month said it does not foresee a pull back in client spending.

The 110-year-old company, whose revenue growth had hit near-stagnation for years, spun-off its large and laggard IT-managed infrastructure business last year and placed its hopes on high-growth software and consulting businesses with a focus on the so-called "hybrid cloud". Cloud revenue rose 18 percent to US$5.9 billion.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
financeibmmicrosoftsalesforce

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Datacom ends DXC's 10-year reign as TfNSW's network services provider

Datacom ends DXC's 10-year reign as TfNSW's network services provider
Coles hires more new heads of technology

Coles hires more new heads of technology
Deakin University reveals breach of 47,000 students' details

Deakin University reveals breach of 47,000 students' details
Victoria signs gov-wide cloud deal with AWS

Victoria signs gov-wide cloud deal with AWS

Digital Nation

Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?