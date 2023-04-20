IBM beats first quarter profit estimates

Signals demand for IT services.

Signals demand for IT services.

IBM beat Wall Street expectations for its first-quarter profit and signalled demand for IT services was better than feared, sending shares up 3.5 percent after the bell.

The company's software and consulting businesses rose six percent and 8.2 percent, respectively, at constant currency in the first quarter, in line with IBM's targets.

Big Blue also reiterated its full-year free cash flow forecast of US$10.5 billion (A$15.7 billion).

"Investors blew a sigh of relief that IBM's quarterly update was better than feared," said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

The IT industry is facing a slowdown after a post-pandemic surge in demand for services such as consulting, as high inflation and interest rates have forced customers to put the brakes on spending.

Growth at IBM's consulting and software business has also slowed down from the mid-to-high teens it saw last year.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said clients were prioritising digital transformation projects that focus on "cost takeout, productivity and quick returns", mirroring comments by Accenture executives last month.

As a result, IBM cut its full-year consulting revenue growth forecast to six percent to eight percent from earlier expectations of high single-digit percentage growth.

It forecast annual revenue growth between three percent and five percent at constant currency, having said in January it expected revenue to rise at the lower-end of its mid-single-digit target.

Analysts on average expect a 3.6 percent growth, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts, however, believe IBM is better equipped to weather cuts in corporate IT spending.

IBM also has less exposure to US regional banks and is largely shielded from the banking crisis in the country, with CFO James Kavanaugh noting regional banks make up less than one percent of the company's revenue in the United States.

Total revenue in the first quarter rose 4.4 percent at constant currency to US$14.25 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of US$14.35 billion.

