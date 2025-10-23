IAG bolsters martech stack to drive customer engagement

IAG is set to deploy an Adobe integrated online marketing cloud service to improve personalisation in the way it engages its retail insurance customers.

The insurer will use Adobe Experience Cloud, formerly known as marketing cloud, in its largest division, Retail Insurance Australia.

The organisation has previously transformed its web infrastructure with an Adobe stack that includes Experience Manager, Analytics and Target, along with “Adobe Express to accelerate and scale content creation,” it said in a statement.

Executive general manager of digital business Nandor Locher said the latest investment in Adobe technology would help the insurance group put customers “at the centre of everything we do”.

“[The] technology will allow us to better anticipate their needs, personalise their experiences and connect touchpoints across channels, making every interaction simpler and more relevant,” Locher said.

“We’ll be able to unify customer data from multiple systems into a single view and proactively engage customers based on real-time behaviour.

“That means pre-filled forms, tailored offers and streamlined processes that reduce friction and help people get things done.

“It also enables us to build trust through consistency. Whether it’s a first visit, exploring options, or completing a purchase, we can make the experience simple, seamless and relevant.”

IAG’s brands include NRMA Insurance, RACV, RACQI, CGU and WFI in Australia.