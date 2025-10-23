IAG bolsters martech stack to drive customer engagement

By
Follow google news

Increases investment in Adobe ecosystem.

IAG is set to deploy an Adobe integrated online marketing cloud service to improve personalisation in the way it engages its retail insurance customers.

IAG bolsters martech stack to drive customer engagement

The insurer will use Adobe Experience Cloud, formerly known as marketing cloud, in its largest division, Retail Insurance Australia.

The organisation has previously transformed its web infrastructure with an Adobe stack that includes Experience Manager, Analytics and Target, along with “Adobe Express to accelerate and scale content creation,” it said in a statement.

Executive general manager of digital business Nandor Locher said the latest investment in Adobe technology would help the insurance group put customers “at the centre of everything we do”.

“[The] technology will allow us to better anticipate their needs, personalise their experiences and connect touchpoints across channels, making every interaction simpler and more relevant,” Locher said.

“We’ll be able to unify customer data from multiple systems into a single view and proactively engage customers based on real-time behaviour. 

“That means pre-filled forms, tailored offers and streamlined processes that reduce friction and help people get things done.

“It also enables us to build trust through consistency. Whether it’s a first visit, exploring options, or completing a purchase, we can make the experience simple, seamless and relevant.”

IAG’s brands include NRMA Insurance, RACV, RACQI, CGU and WFI in Australia.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
adobeiagmarketing

Sponsored Whitepapers

2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

McPherson's creates AI agent for key account teams

McPherson's creates AI agent for key account teams
Hoyts highlights its mobile-first journey

Hoyts highlights its mobile-first journey
How MECCA built out its omnichannel experience

How MECCA built out its omnichannel experience
Woolworths Group consolidates 30,000 marketing assets into Adobe platform

Woolworths Group consolidates 30,000 marketing assets into Adobe platform
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?