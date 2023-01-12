Hungry Jack's finds a CIO

Hungry Jack's finds a CIO
Will ramp up use of digital technology.

Hungry Jack's has a new chief information officer with Claudio Salinas joining from Wesfarmers' industrial and safety division.

Salinas steps into a role that has been vacant since August 2022, when previous CIO Bruce Nolte left to join retirement living company Levande. It's not clear who was acting in the CIO role in the interim.

In a LinkedIn post, Salinas revealed his departure from Wesfarmers after four-and-a-half years.

"There are too many people to acknowledge, however the reflection of a rockstar team, including tech partners past and present is what I will take away with me," he wrote.

“I am very excited to be taking all of my learnings and starting a new adventure with Hungry Jack's as CIO.”

A Hungry Jack’s spokesperson declined to comment on Salinas’ appointment when contacted by iTnews.

A spokesperson for Wesfarmers industrial and safety division did not respond to iTnews’ request for comment.

Salinas wrote on LinkedIn that his aim will be to help the fast food restaurant company “exploit digital technology to deliver a superior customer experience.”

Before joining Wesfarmers Industrial and Safety, Salinas spent nearly five years as CIO for Pickles Auctions, and before that he was CTO of real estate investor Norfolk Group.

He also spent nearly five years with Downer, in both its EDI Services and Rail businesses.

