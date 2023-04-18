Hume City Council looks for new CIO

Hume City Council’s first-ever chief information officer Mark Waldron has stepped down from the role for health reasons, necessitating a reshuffle.

The council has now begun the hunt to find a replacement for Waldron.

The new CIO will report to Hume City Council’s director of customer and strategy Carl Sidiropolous-Muller and will provide strategic leadership to the council’s IT department.

Waldron first took on the role as the inner-city Melbourne council’s CIO in March last year to produce and lead strategic priorities, including the execution of a digital strategy and transformation agenda.

The council services nearly 249,000 residents today, with the population of its constituents expected to reach 372,600 by 2041.

While the search is underway, Karen Gee has stepped in as interim chief information officer.

According to LinkedIn, Gee joined from Melbourne Water where she worked as its tech business partner for customer and corporate for over three years.

Gee was at one time Melbourne Water’s acting chief technology officer in mid-2021 following the departure of Geoff Purcell.