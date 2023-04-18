Hume City Council looks for new CIO

By on
Hume City Council looks for new CIO

As its first ever CIO steps down.

Hume City Council’s first-ever chief information officer Mark Waldron has stepped down from the role for health reasons, necessitating a reshuffle.

The council has now begun the hunt to find a replacement for Waldron.

The new CIO will report to Hume City Council’s director of customer and strategy Carl Sidiropolous-Muller and will provide strategic leadership to the council’s IT department.

Waldron first took on the role as the inner-city Melbourne council’s CIO in March last year to produce and lead strategic priorities, including the execution of a digital strategy and transformation agenda.

The council services nearly 249,000 residents today, with the population of its constituents expected to reach 372,600 by 2041.

While the search is underway, Karen Gee has stepped in as interim chief information officer.

According to LinkedIn, Gee joined from Melbourne Water where she worked as its tech business partner for customer and corporate for over three years.

Gee was at one time Melbourne Water’s acting chief technology officer in mid-2021 following the departure of Geoff Purcell.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ciohume city councilmelbourne waterstrategytraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

TAFE NSW backs Oracle in core transformation

TAFE NSW backs Oracle in core transformation
City of Perth lands new CTO

City of Perth lands new CTO
Woolworths creates &#8220;dynamic aisle optimisation&#8221;

Woolworths creates “dynamic aisle optimisation”
CBA calls its machine learning models after Avengers

CBA calls its machine learning models after Avengers

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?