Huawei's AI lab denies that one of its Pangu models copied Alibaba's Qwen

By

Independently developed and trained.

Huawei's artificial intelligence research division has rejected claims that a version of its Pangu Pro large language model has copied elements from an Alibaba model, saying that it was independently developed and trained.

Huawei's AI lab denies that one of its Pangu models copied Alibaba's Qwen

The division, called Noah Ark Lab, issued the statement on Saturday, a day after an entity called HonestAGI posted an English-language paper on code-sharing platform Github, saying Huawei's Pangu Pro Moe (Mixture of Experts) model showed "extraordinary correlation" with Alibaba's Qwen 2.5 14B.

This suggests that Huawei's model was derived through "upcycling" and was not trained from scratch, the paper said, prompting widespread discussion in AI circles online and in Chinese tech-focused media.

The paper added that its findings indicated potential copyright violation, the fabrication of information in technical reports and false claims about Huawei's investment in training the model.

Noah Ark Lab said in its statement that the model was "not based on incremental training of other manufacturers' models" and that it had "made key innovations in architecture design and technical features."

It is the first large-scale model built entirely on Huawei's Ascend chips, it added.

It also said that its development team had strictly adhered to open-source license requirements for any third-party code used, without elaborating which open-source models it took reference from.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters was unable to contact HonestAGI or learn who is behind the entity.

The release of Chinese startup DeepSeek's open-source model R1 in January this year shocked Silicon Valley with its low cost and sparked intense competition between China's tech giants to offer competitive products.

Qwen 2.5-14B was released in May 2024 and is one of Alibaba's small-sized Qwen 2.5 model family which can be deployed on PC and smartphones.

While Huawei entered the large language model arena early with its original Pangu release in 2021, it has since been perceived as lagging behind rivals.

It open-sourced its Pangu Pro Moe models on Chinese developer platform GitCode in late June, seeking to boost the adoption of its AI tech by providing free access to developers.

While Qwen is more consumer-facing and has chatbot services like ChatGPT, Huawei's Pangu models tend to be more used in government as well as the finance and manufacturing sectors.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aialibabahuaweisoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
KnowBe4 Benchmark Report: Reducing Human Risk & Phishing Vulnerability in ANZ
KnowBe4 Benchmark Report: Reducing Human Risk & Phishing Vulnerability in ANZ
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt

Events

Most Read Articles

ADHA readies market test of Accenture's $788m My Health Record deal

ADHA readies market test of Accenture's $788m My Health Record deal
Western Sydney University establishes dedicated data function

Western Sydney University establishes dedicated data function
Microsoft to cut about four percent of jobs amid hefty AI bets

Microsoft to cut about four percent of jobs amid hefty AI bets
TAFE NSW inks $87m Microsoft renewal

TAFE NSW inks $87m Microsoft renewal
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?