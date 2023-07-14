Huawei says it earned patent revenues of US$560 million last year

By on
Huawei says it earned patent revenues of US$560 million last year

Mostly from handset and vehicle makers.

Huawei Technologies received US$560 million ($813 million) in royalty revenues in 2022, Alan Fan, its head of intellectual property (IP), said on Thursday in a speech at company headquarters in the city of Shenzhen.

Huawei earned more than it paid out in royalties over the last two years as the decline in handset sales meant it needed to pay less to other IP holders, Fan said.

The company has entered into patent licenses with phone makers Samsung and Oppo and automakers including Audi, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Porsche, Subaru, Lamborghini and Bentley, Huawei said.

Last year, Huawei spent US$23 billion on research and development, with 114,000 staff, 55 percent of its total, working on research, the company said.

From 2019, rounds of US restrictions after authorities there called the company a security risk reduced its access to chipmaking tools.

Huawei denies being a security risk.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
huaweistrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian

Events

Most Read Articles

ANZ to implement name checks on transactions

ANZ to implement name checks on transactions
ACCC investigates Australian data broker practices

ACCC investigates Australian data broker practices
Newcastle Permanent-Greater merger drives IT strategy shift

Newcastle Permanent-Greater merger drives IT strategy shift
Pet Circle tightly integrates its e-commerce operations

Pet Circle tightly integrates its e-commerce operations

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?