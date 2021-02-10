Huawei challenges US FCC over national security threat designation

By on
Huawei challenges US FCC over national security threat designation

After telcos told to 'rip and replace' gear.

Huawei Technologies has filed a legal challenge to the Federal Communications Commission's designation of the Chinese company as a US national security threat to communications networks.

The FCC in June formally designated China's Huawei and ZTE as security threats, a declaration barring US firms from tapping an US$8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

In December the FCC rejected a petition from Huawei asking the agency to reconsider its decision.

Huawei said in a petition filed late on Monday with the Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals that the FCC order exceeded "statutory authority; violates federal law and the Constitution; is arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion."

The FCC did not immediately comment on Huawei's petition.

The agency also in December finalised rules requiring carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to "rip and replace" that equipment.

It created a reimbursement program for that effort, and US lawmakers in December approved US$1.9 billion to fund the program.

Also in December, the FCC began the process of revoking China Telecom's authorisation to operate in the United States as it took further steps to crack down on China's role in US telecommunications.

China Telecom, the largest Chinese telecommunications company, has had authorization to provide telecommunications services for nearly 20 years.

The FCC in April warned that it might shut down the US operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies, citing national security risks.

They include China Telecom Americas, China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet.

In May 2019, the FCC voted to deny another state-owned Chinese telecommunications company, China Mobile, the right to provide services in the United States, citing risks that the Chinese government could use the approval to conduct espionage against the US government.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
huawei networking security threat

Sponsored Whitepapers

Discover how organisations are quickly turning data into business value
Discover how organisations are quickly turning data into business value
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
Your guide to application security solutions
Your guide to application security solutions
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution

Events

Most Read Articles

Starlink AU-NZ service to launch mid-to-late 2021

Starlink AU-NZ service to launch mid-to-late 2021
Bug in popular wi-fi module allows remote takeover

Bug in popular wi-fi module allows remote takeover
Telstra proposes 'net reduction of up to 1425 roles'

Telstra proposes 'net reduction of up to 1425 roles'
The Greens want a publicly-owned search engine to replace Google

The Greens want a publicly-owned search engine to replace Google
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?