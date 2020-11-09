Huawei appeals against 5G network ban in Sweden

By on
Huawei appeals against 5G network ban in Sweden

'Not good for customers'.

Huawei has appealed against Sweden's decision to exclude the Chinese telecoms equipment maker from 5G networks, the Swedish telecoms regulator PTS said.

"What happens now is we will send the appeal to the administrative court of Stockholm. After that, they will handle this case," a PTS spokesman said.

Sweden last month banned Huawei and peer ZTE from its 5G network, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chinese suppliers on security grounds.

"We think the decision that has been taken is not good for customers nor for Sweden in general," Kenneth Fredriksen, Huawei's executive vice president, Central East Europe and Nordic Region, told Reuters.

"We therefore want a Swedish court to look at if the decision has been taken through a proper process and according to the law."

European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks following diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied being a national security risk.

PTS has given companies taking part in 5G spectrum auctions until January 1, 2025 to remove Huawei and ZTE equipment from their existing infrastructure and core functions.

The auctions are expected to start next week, and to benefit Huawei's Nordic rivals, Nokia and Ericsson.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
5g appeal equipment huawei network networking sweden

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
How to be a SOAR winner
How to be a SOAR winner
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises

Events

Most Read Articles

First payments now flowing through Centrelink's SAP payments platform

First payments now flowing through Centrelink's SAP payments platform
AWS chief architect Glenn Gore heads for exit

AWS chief architect Glenn Gore heads for exit
Optus to bring Gomo low-cost mobile brand to Australia

Optus to bring Gomo low-cost mobile brand to Australia
NBN Co offers technology choice exit for would-be FTTN upgraders

NBN Co offers technology choice exit for would-be FTTN upgraders
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?