Hong Kong investigates Louis Vuitton data leak affecting 419,000 customers

Leaked information includes names and passport details.

Hong Kong's privacy watchdog said it was investigating a data leak affecting about 419,000 customers of Louis Vuitton, as the brand grapples with a series of breaches in several countries. 

Leaked information included names, passport details, addresses and email addresses as well as phone numbers, shopping history and product preferences, Hong Kong's Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data said.

No payment information was affected, Louis Vuitton, the flagship brand of luxury giant LVMH, said in an e-mailed statement. 

It had discovered an unauthorised party had accessed some client data, and it was now working with "the relevant regulators and affected clients," the company added.

The Hong Kong watchdog said it had also launched an investigation into Louis Vuitton Hong Kong, including whether there had been delays in notifying authorities.

It said the French head office had found suspicious activities on its computer system on June 13, discovered Hong Kong customers were affected on July 2, and then reported the breach to the watchdog on July 17.

The luxury group reported similar breaches in its operations in South Korea and Britain earlier this month.

