Honda hit by ransomware attack

By on
Honda hit by ransomware attack

Some production disrupted.

Honda suspended some of its auto and motorcycle production globally as the Japanese car giant grappled with a suspected cyber attack, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The suspected attack affected Honda's production globally on Monday, forcing some plants to stop operations as the company needed to ensure that its quality control systems were not compromised.

Honda suspects the ransomware hit the company's internal servers, the spokesman said.

Production resumed at most of the plants by Tuesday, but its main plant in Ohio, as well as those in Turkey, India and Brazil remain suspended as the ransomware disputed the company's production systems, he said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
attack honda security

Most Read Articles

Telstra loses its Asia Pacific CISO

Telstra loses its Asia Pacific CISO
CBA uncovers abusive messages in digital transaction descriptions

CBA uncovers abusive messages in digital transaction descriptions
Aussie Broadband signs 2300 users to cheaper gigabit NBN plans

Aussie Broadband signs 2300 users to cheaper gigabit NBN plans
Email from HaveIBeenPwned wipes helpdesk tickets

Email from HaveIBeenPwned wipes helpdesk tickets
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?