Home Affairs to set up cyber and infrastructure security group

Home Affairs will set up a new cyber and infrastructure security group from May that will lead industry partnerships and support the implementation of the next nation cyber security strategy.

Secretary Michael Pezzullo told a Home Affairs cyber and infrastructure security conference that the new group would be led by Hamish Hansford in a new deputy secretary position.

iTnews revealed last week an executive reshuffle at Home Affairs that would - among other things - see deputy secretary for strategic initiatives Marc Ablong move into a national security role, triggering movements at the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Centre (CISC).

Pezzullo clarified these movements in his speech on Friday last week, saying the CISC would be folded into the operating group, with Hansford given responsibility to lead the broader group operation.

“A new cyber and infrastructure security group will be created on May 1, under the leadership of Hamish Hansford in a new deputy secretary position,” Pezzullo said.

“I would like to formally congratulate Mr Hansford on his appointment.

“I would also like to announce that Marc Ablong will be moving from his role as deputy secretary strategic initiatives to undertake a secondment to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, commencing on May 1, contributing to dedicated research on Australia’s national security.”

Pezzullo said the cyber and infrastructure security group “will bring together the cyber security and infrastructure policy settings, response and coordination as well as regulatory elements in one place.”

The group has specific responsibility to support the Home Affairs minister Clare O’Neil and a to-be-appointed cyber security coordinator “to deliver and implement Australia’s Cyber Security Strategy 2023-2030.”

Pezzullo said an “enduring function of the new group will [also] be cyber and infrastructure security partnerships, ensuring that government and industry work together on hardening Australian infrastructure and our economy from cyberattacks and from other hazards.”

The government was last week criticised for alienating CISOs by its response to last year’s Optus data breach.

In addition, Pezzullo said that the new group will take a leading role in “scenario-based exercises, stress tests and so on; as well as cyber incident response and coordination in support of the coordinator.”