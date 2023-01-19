Home Affairs targets cyber security uplift with 'Project Eight'

By on
Home Affairs targets cyber security uplift with 'Project Eight'

Looks to raise maturity and protection levels.

Home Affairs has set up a dedicated taskforce within its ICT division to assess its cyber security maturity against the Essential Eight model and drive improvements in its posture.

The agency has codenamed the taskforce - and broader program of works - as ‘Project Eight’, and loaned Rebecca Giumelli, its current assistant secretary of technology operations and support, to lead the effort.

A Home Affairs spokesperson confirmed Project Eight’s remit to iTnews.

“Project Eight is a dedicated taskforce aimed at further enhancing the department’s capabilities in the prevention of cyber attacks,” the spokesperson said.

“The taskforce’s remit is to assess the revised Australian Signal’s Directorate’s Essential Eight maturity model and prioritise activities to further mitigate cyber security vulnerabilities.”

It was not clear how long the taskforce, or its work, is intended to run, nor the level of resourcing being put into it.

Broadly speaking, federal government agencies have struggled to attain a level of maturity when implementing the Essential Eight controls.

Agencies’ own assessed levels of maturity often differ from those of external auditors.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
home affairssecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

AWS had a dangerous undocumented API

AWS had a dangerous undocumented API
Three law firms join forces to pursue Medibank

Three law firms join forces to pursue Medibank
Old Cisco routers won&#8217;t be patched against RCE bug

Old Cisco routers won’t be patched against RCE bug
Auditor wants quicker data exchange with agencies

Auditor wants quicker data exchange with agencies

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?