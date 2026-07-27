Home Affairs starts scoping SAP ECC6 replacement

Home Affairs is planning to replace its SAP ECC6-based enterprise resource planning system by the end of 2030.

The department has kicked off an ERP replacement readiness project, engaging consultancy Next Apex to assist via a $6 million contract over the next year.

It is still early days in terms of the planning - but the department has the same challenge that many counterparts, both in the public and private sector, have with the looming end-of-life of ECC6.

While remaining within the SAP ecosystem and upgrading to S/4HANA is one option, it is not the only one available.

As reported by iTnews last week, the Department of Infrastructure will replace its ECC6 ERP with a new system based on software from Workday and ServiceNow.

The ERP replacement readiness project at Home Affairs will, among other things, contribute to the decision-making on the new target endstate.

A Home Affairs spokesperson told iTnews that the replacement readiness project “is examining current state systems and business processes and assessing future requirements in consultation with stakeholders.”

“Decisions on the selection of the replacement system will be informed by the ERP replacement readiness project and will be subject to government approval,” the spokesperson said.

The department indicated that it has not set a firm timeline for work beyond the current scoping exercise.

“The timeline for the replacement of the ERP system is still to be finalised,” the spokesperson said, adding that “the department is seeking to replace the current system by December 2030.”

Under the current APS - Australian Public Service - ERP approach, departments and agencies are free to select an ERP system that meets their specific needs.

A previous attempt by the federal government to set up a common ERP system, known as GovERP and largely based on SAP, was ultimately abandoned, leading to the current user-choice based approach.

iTnews understands that Home Affairs is collaborating with other departments and agencies to understand their experiences with upgrading from ECC6, and to share artefacts and lessons learned.