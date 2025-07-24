Home Affairs signs $25m biometrics renewal with Unisys

Follows expiry of original deal last month.

Home Affairs has extended its use of Unisys’ biometrics platform, signing a new three-year deal worth $25 million.

The department first brought Unisys on board in 2018 to build its enterprise biometric identification services (EBIS) system, in a contract initially valued at $44 million.

The system, which covers assets such as facial images and fingerprints, is based on Unisys’ Stealth identity platform and allowed Home Affairs to match travellers and migrants, including visa and citizenship applicants, against biometric watch lists.

Over the years, the initial deal grew to $77 million before wrapping up at the end of June 2025.

The new agreement keeps EBIS running and supported through to 2028, with a maximum end date of 2024.

The EBIS system, which went live in 2020, was brought in to replace an existing Unisys biometric matching system that had been in place for the previous 12 years.

In a statement to iTnews, Home Affairs confirmed that the new deal covers EBIS software, ongoing maintenance and associated support services.

“Continuing with this software will continue to help anchor identity via a digitally verified system,” a spokesperson said.

“Biometrics are collected electronically and digitally transferred for enrolment and verification.”

The renewal comes despite Home Affairs transferring identity and biometrics policy, strategy and delivery and identity matching services to the Attorney-General's Department (AGD) two years ago. 

This saw $23 million worth of biometrics assets transferred to the AGD as of August 31 2023 [pdf].

